Check out how toddler Nivaan whose video went viral with Ranbir Kapoor is part of Brahmastra
The video was also shared by Alia Bhatt on her social handle.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is reaching new milestones with each passing day. The film has been doing extremely well at the box office. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra Part 1 took years to come live onscreen. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in the pivotal roles. And now, if you can recall a few months ago a video of Ranbir Kapoor with a kid had gone viral on social media. The kid's name is Nivaan and he is now part of Brahmastra.
He essayed the role of Baby Shiva in the film. Ranbir’s fan club on Twitter has shared a few unseen pictures of Nivaan from the sets of the film. In the pictures, Ayan and Mouni are also seen playing with him. The post was captioned, ‘Baby Nivaan who played Baby Shiva in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji’. In the viral video, Ranbir was seen wearing a casual grey T-shirt, paired with blue ripped jeans and a royal blue cap in the video. The post garnered the attention of the viewers. The same viral video was also shared by Alia Bhatt on her social handle.
Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child. The duo got married on April 14, 2022, after 5 years of dating. Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together.
Watch the viral video here:
Alia’s work front:
The actress will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.
Ranbir’s work front:
The actor will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. He also has Luv Ranjan's film with Shraddha Kapoor.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji reveal their plan of shooting for Brahmastra 2 and 3 simultaneously