Check out how toddler Nivaan whose video went viral with Ranbir Kapoor is part of Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is reaching new milestones with each passing day. The film has been doing extremely well at the box office. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra Part 1 took years to come live onscreen. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in the pivotal roles. And now, if you can recall a few months ago a video of Ranbir Kapoor with a kid had gone viral on social media. The kid's name is Nivaan and he is now part of Brahmastra.

He essayed the role of Baby Shiva in the film. Ranbir’s fan club on Twitter has shared a few unseen pictures of Nivaan from the sets of the film. In the pictures, Ayan and Mouni are also seen playing with him. The post was captioned, ‘Baby Nivaan who played Baby Shiva in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji’. In the viral video, Ranbir was seen wearing a casual grey T-shirt, paired with blue ripped jeans and a royal blue cap in the video. The post garnered the attention of the viewers. The same viral video was also shared by Alia Bhatt on her social handle.