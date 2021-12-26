Check out inside PICS of Mira Rajput’s Christmas celebration & it's all about fun, food & some lavish décor

The Christmas fervour is not over yet. The festival, in which everything is so beautifully decorated, is celebrated for a week. The day also marks the birth of Jesus Christ and people on this day, visit Churches for midnight mass. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social handle and extended their wishes. They even shared pictures of their celebration. From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone celebrated the festival with so much fun. Mira Rajput also celebrated the festival with her friends and shared pictures on her social handle.

At the celebration there was everything. Right from food, lavish décor, and fun—it was perfect. The star wife, Mira, was seen dressed in winter attire. She was wearing flared jeans paired with a high neck off-white sweater and furry half sleeves jacket. She left her hair with minimal makeup. She was seen posing with her friends. In one of the pictures, we also see food that was spread on the table. And surely not to miss the décor which was all red. But the lawn picture with the wooden bench grabbed attention.

She captioned the post, “Christmas with the Kumars. @sejalkkumar @arjunraj22. Trust us to be twinning.” Fans called beautiful in the comment section.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had recently shared their vacation photos from the Maldives. To note, they got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. Shahid Kapoor has last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey.

