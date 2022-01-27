Check out Khushi Kapoor and her pet Panda's boopy clip for 'paw-sitive' mid week vibes

Winters are the best time to snuggle up with your furry friends. After all, they make for the best cuddle-partners! All pet parents will attest to that. Proving this right, star kid Khushi Kapoor recently put up a cute clip with her adorable four-legged best friend, Panda. The young celebrity often treats fans to cute pictures with her puppy Panda as she is very fond of him. We absolutely went ‘aww’ with the picture, what about you?

In the Instagram story that Khushi shared on her social media, the pup and she could be seen lazying around the house. Khushi could be seen smiling adorably as she leaned on her fur-baby. If you follow Janhvi Kapoor and her on Instagram then you would know that even Panda has an Instagram handle. Panda is the newest member of the Kapoor household and receives all the pampering and love from the Kapoor sisters. He often makes an appearance on both Janhvi and Khushi’s handles and honestly, we absolutely love the extra dose of cuteness.

Meanwhile, while Khushi Kapoor hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, she often makes headlines with her gorgeous pictures on her Instagram. Moreover, you can always catch her life updates from her social media. Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. She is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies that also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan.

