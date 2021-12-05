Check out PHOTOS of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s beautiful Maldives vacation

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the latest ones to go to Maldives and spend some time together. They are keeping their fans updates with their trip through pictures. Fans are in love with their vacation pictures. Well, in the city they are not seen much together but during this vacation, we are finally getting to see them together. Arjun had also revealed that the couple is staying at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. And today once again they have taken to their social handles and given some glimpses of their trip.

First talking about Malaika Arora's pictures, she has shared Arjun Kapoor having breakfast and wrote, “Man at work’. The actor is dressed in a check shirt and is relishing the breakfast. In another photo, the actress shared the view outside the room and next she showed herself wearing a hat. Coming to Arjun, he also gave a view of the beach destination. Earlier, in one photo, Malaika was seen cycling behind Arjun as he walks while filming himself and her. “When she has no clue you filming her…” he had written in the story.

Before Arjun and Malaika, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others were also vacationing in Maldives.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey. He will soon begin the shooting of the film. The other films in Arjun's kitty include 'Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.

