Check out Saqib Saleem & Huma Qureshi’s fun at Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's pre wedding celebration

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding ceremony has finally kicked off in Chandigarh. The couple has still not posted anything on their social handles but it was their guests who have shared their engagement ceremony pictures. It has been trending on social media. the ceremony took place yesterday. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were a part of the celebrations. Farah Khan and Saqib were pictured with other guests at the ceremony. Today, also Saleem shared another set of pictures from the wedding diaries.

In the photos, Saqib is seen posing wearing a white colour kurta and pajama with an embroidered shawl. In another picture, he is seen with Huma Qureshi and her beau. All three are posing for the camera with full masti. All of them are dressed in white as it was the theme for the engagement ceremony. The pictures are captioned as ‘Who has a caption fr both these pictures?” To note, the bride-to-be wore a white and silver slit gown with a long trail and Rajkummar picked a white kurta, which he wore with matching sneakers.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for over 6 years and are set to get married on Sunday night. They co-starred in CityLights.

Patralekhaa has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu. Rajkummar Rao was recently starred in Hum Do Hamare Do. His upcoming projects include Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.

