Check out UNSEE PIC of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma posted by Wriddhiman Saha on the captain’s birthday

The wishes are pouring in from all the corners for Indian cricket team captain Viral Kohli. He is celebrating his birthday today. Right from fans to cricketers, all are wishing him the best of his life. Even his wife-actress Anushka Sharma also penned a heartfelt note for him along with a picture. Keeping with the trend, cricketer Wriddhiman Saha also shared an unseen picture of the couple. He even wrote a note for Virat.

Wriddhiman Saha wrote, “Happy Birthday Virat ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of good-wishes! @virat.kohli.” In the picture, Anushka and Virat are twinning in white casuals and are posing with a little girl. As soon as he posted the picture, fans shared heart emojis in the comment section. To note, the cricketer has been captaining the national team in all three formats regularly for the last four years.

Take a look at the post here:

Coming to Anushka, she had written for him, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness.”

