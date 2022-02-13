Check out this unseen PIC of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Isha from Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been one of the most awaited and talked about films. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Well, after a long wait the makers have released the motion poster and also revealed the release date. Time and again, director Ayan Mukerji does drop behind-the-scenes pictures on social media which further creates excitement among the fans. And today we got hands-on another picture in which lead actors are featured and it looks like their character names are also revealed.