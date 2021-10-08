Check out unseen PICS of Vikram Bhatt & Shwetambari Soni’s secret wedding

Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni tied the knot nearly a year ago in a low-key ceremony and kept the wedding a secret. However, Vikram’s ‘boss’ Mahesh Bhatt knew about the wedding. Vikram told TOI, “Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification.”

Speaking about how he met Shweta through a common friend, Vikram said, “She is an art curator and has an art gallery with her friend. They were supposed to have a painting exhibition and I was supposed to write some poetry. The exhibition didn’t happen, but Shweta and I connected.” Vikram further spoke about children’s reaction to the wedding and said, “Her reaction has been mature. As far as Shweta’s sons are concerned, I think they were at first not really happy to have me around but have since sufficiently warmed up to me. But we are friends now.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Vikram spoke to Pinkvilla about his bond with Shweta and said, “She enjoys films and has the innocence of outside. She is not tainted by biases of the film industry and this is what makes her see things clearly. She is very encouraging of new ideas. I have now decided to make films which are really different, regardless of the genre. They need to be unique and challenging. I started my career in 1992 and the next year it will be 3 decades of being in this place. It’s time to have fun.”

Also Read| Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Mahesh Bhatt knew about his marriage to Shwetambari Soni: Boss knows everything