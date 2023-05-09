Check out what is making Kareena Kapoor Khan smile today as she heads for The Crew shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her fans love her and Bebo’s pictures are a visual treat for them. We all know that she is the selfie queen and this tag is given to her for a reason. Currently, she is shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. On several occasions, Rhea and other stars have shared glimpses from the sets and raised the fans' excitement levels. Today Bebo, who is headed for the shoot seems to be in a good mood and her selfie from the car is proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan heads for The Crew shoot

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie from her car. In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in an all-white attire. She looks flawless as she sports a no-makeup look. Her hair is tied in a bun and she is wearing a black coloured sunglasses. The actress has struck a classy pose with one hand raised up and right behind her head. Sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, “My face when I shoot in Bandra.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

