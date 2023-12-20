Cheerleaders Suniel Shetty-Riteish Deshmukh pen special note for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki; superstar REACTS

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has created a massive uproar amongst fans with the viewers awaiting its release with bated breath. As the movie is set for its theatrical release tomorrow, on December 21, actor Suniel Shetty has now expressed his enthusiasm as he looks forward to the movie’s release. He also wished luck to the cast and crew of Dunki.

His heartfelt note caught the eyeballs of Shah Rukh Khan as he was quick to respond to his adulation and expressed his love for him while thanking him for his kind words. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and actor Riteish Deshmukh also penned notes.

Suniel Shetty awaits the release of Dunki, says ‘First Day First Show for me’

The wait of Shah Rukh Khan fans has now come to an end as Dunki is set for its release tomorrow. Ahead of the movie’s release, Suniel Shetty penned a heartfelt note for team Dunki and said that he eagerly looks forward to its release. His compliments also captivated King Khan as he thanked the actor, hoping that the content of the movie entertains him.

In his note shared on his X (Earlier Twitter) account, Shetty said, “Shaahhh…Raju sir…It’s definitely a First Day First Show for me. Can’t wait for the magic of #Dunki to unfold on the big screen. To the entire cast and crew, break a leg! Let the cheers and applause echo through the theaters. @iamsrk @RajkumarHirani @vickykaushal09 @taapsee.”

An overwhelmed Shah Rukh Khan reacted to his note and added, “Thank u Anna. Love u and I hope u laugh and cry in the theater with the story that unfolds as always happens with Raju sir’s films. Big hug.”

Siddharth Anand, Riteish Deshmukh look forward to Dunki

Every nook and corner of Bollywood seems to be exhilarated to welcome Shah Rukh Khan’s next project Dunki on the big screen. Following Suniel Shetty, now filmmaker Siddharth Anand has also penned a note expressing his keenness to watch the movie on the big screen.

In his note, Anand wrote how he looks forward to the craft curated by Rajkumar Hirani and Khan and added that he is set to feel varied emotions and delve into the storyline of the movie.

Notably, the Baadshaah of Bollywood has collaborated with the filmmaker in the past in films including Pathaan.

The buzz that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already created is quite evident as now actor Riteish Deshmukh has also penned a note and notably, he seems to be pumped with energy as the release of Dunki will call for double Christmas celebrations. In a note, Deshmukh said that he has already booked the tickets for the movie and called Dunki his ‘favourite film of the year’.

“I have already booked my tickets for my favourite film of the year releasing tomorrow…. My favouritest @iamsrk all the way …. That too in a Raju Hirani film…. What a way to celebrate Christmas Holidays !!! #Dunki,” he shared on his X account.

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Discussing the plot of the movie, it has been centered around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

Penned by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki has been jointly produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

