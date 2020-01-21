Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's film gets a new release date as requested by makers of Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets a new release date on special request by the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. The film will now be hitting the screens on July 17, 2020.

It seems quite an eventful year for Amitabh Bachchan as the megastar has his kitty full with three films already. The actor, who was not keeping well off late seems to be in the pink of health now. Big B will soon be seen sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. He is also going to be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo. The actor is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra where he will be seen featuring with and .

Recently, the makers of Chehre have announced the new release date of the film as 17th July, 2020. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer was initially slated for April 2020 release. However, the producers have pushed the date to July on special request by the makers of Big B and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Chehre brings Amitabh Bachchan back in his lawyer's cape while Emraan Hashmi plays a business tycoon. On the other hand, Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama that follows the story of eponymous glove puppet characters, Gulabo and Sitabo who bring the daily struggles of the common man into light.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi playing the lead, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited and is slated for July 17, 2020.

