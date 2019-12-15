Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan sports a beanie & full beard as he poses for a selfie with co star Siddhanth Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan sports a beanie and full beard as he poses for a selfie with Chehre co star Siddhanth Kapoor amidst snowfall.

Speaking of style, how can we ever forget Amitabh Bachchan? Aging fine like old wine, Amitabh Bachchan, at the age of 77, is a fashion inspiration for many. The actor has been a style icon ever since he stepped into B-Town. First, we saw him as the angry young man when every second boy was seen flaunting the trademark Amitabh Bachchan haircut. Later, his white beard became a trend when he appeared as the host of iconic game show KBC, followed by his stylish frames in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and then his ponytail in Cheeni Kum.

The actor seems ageless and here's proof! Lately, Amitabh Bachchan is caught up prepping for his upcoming film sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi. The film is slated for 24 April 2020 release. The thriller also stars , Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Annu Kapoor. Recently, a picture surfaced on the internet which shows Big B posing with co-star Siddhanth Kapoor amidst the snow. The actor looks super stylish as he sports a woolen beanie and full beard. He is seen wearing black frames and we also see the end of his beard tied into a ponytail. Check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan is wearing a modish checkered blazer over a navy blue sweater and oh boy! now we know why is the ice around melting so fast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra hitting the screens in 2020, comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo releasing on 28 February 2020 and in Hera Pheri 3 in 2020 as well.

