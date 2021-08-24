Chehre: Are you looking forward to Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s first onscreen face off? VOTE

Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre has been creating a massive buzz ever since it was announced. After all, the mystery thriller, which is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, is coming up with an interesting ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Interestingly, the makers had released an interesting trailer of the movie and it has left the audience wanting for more.

Interestingly, Chehre marks Big B’s fourth collaboration with Rumi after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, God Tussi Great Ho and Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin and he has been all praises for the legendary star. “He is so disciplined, dedicated and involved that there is absolutely no stress for the director on the set. You will not feel that such a senior actor, a superstar is present on your set,” Rumi was quoted saying. To note, the mystery thriller marks Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s first collaboration. Not just the duo will be seen essaying a key role in the Rumi Jafry directorial, but they will also be seen locking horns in the movie.

To note, Emraan will be seen playing the role of an affluent businessman while the legendary actor will be seen in a mysterious yet intriguing role who has a nasty plan for his rival. And while Chehre is slated to hit the screens this Friday, i.e, August 27, are you looking forward to witnessing the first face off between Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Chehre director Rumy Jafry: There is no stress involved when working with Amitabh Bachchan