Chehre director Rumi Jaffery tests COVID positive: Luckily all the work around the film has been completed

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi led Chehre’s director Rumi Jaffery has been tested COVID 19 positive. The filmmaker is unable to participate in the promotional activities as the film is geared up to release on 27 August. Rumi spoke to ETimes and mentioned that all the work around the film has already been completed including the promos.

Rumi Jaffery spoke about contracting the virus and said, “I was in Hyderabad for my daughter's wedding, and all my friends including , Randhir Kapoor, and many other friends attended the wedding which was held in the first week of August. I thank God that I contracted the disease only on August 15. All those who came to the wedding went home safe.”

Rumi further mentioned that he won’t be able to watch Chehre in the cinemas and mentioned that the work around the film had already been completed. He said, “Luckily for me all the work around the film has been completed including the promos and other things were done earlier as the film was slated to release in April so there was nothing to worry about that department too.” He added, “If I test negative I will be able to come to Mumbai or else will watch the film in Hyderabad on its release day.”

Rumi further spoke about taking up an intense film after making a lot of comedies. He said, “Amitabh Bachchan always believed in my talent and told me to go ahead and work on the subject with the promise that he will be part of my film. He kept his word. There is not much for a director in a comedy and it is a thriller that is challenging and gives the filmmaker to prove his mettle. Chehre is one such film for me.”

