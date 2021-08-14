Chehre director Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty: Last year she was gold digger & now ‘Most Desirable Woman'

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre is in the headlines ever since the trailer of the film was released. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the mystery thriller was scheduled to release in April but owing to the pandemic, it got postponed. But now once again the makers have announced the new release date of the film. It will be hitting the theatres on August 27, 2021. However, apart from the lead actors, the film is also grabbing attention because of Rhea Chakraborty.

Speaking to The Times of India about the film, director Rumy Jafry said, “Rhea Chakraborty’s personal life will not affect the film. Yes, if the film would have released last year then it may have been affected like a lot of things were going on concerning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was arrested and many others things happened. But now the things have changed with the perception of the people.” To note, Rhea, who was dating late actor Sushant, was arrested on suspicion of procuring drugs for him. She had spent nearly a month in jail and is now out.

Rumy Jafry further says that till last year Rhea was a ‘witch’, a ‘gold-digger’ and whatnot. This year she was declared as the 'Most Desirable Woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I don’t feel the film will have an effect because of what happened with her last year”.

The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the role of a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi will portray a businessman in the same.

