Chehre First Track Rang Dariya OUT: Emraan Hashmi & Krystle’s soulful love song will leave you hooked on to it

Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre has been creating a buzz in the town ever since it was announced. After all, the mystery thriller is coming up with a great ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, etc. And while the fans are waiting for the release, the makers have released the first song of Rang Dariya.

The song, which has been shot on Emraan and Krystle, happens to be a love ballad and has struck the right chords of the heart which will make you listen to the track on repeat. Rang Dariya is a romantic number that has been penned by Farhan Memon and has been crooned by Yasser Desai whose voice is undoubtedly creating magic with the track. To note, this is the first time Krystle is sharing the screen space with Emraan and their chemistry is setting the screen on fire. Undoubtedly, this new pair has come as a breath of fresh air for the audience. In fact, Chehre also marks Krystle D’Souza big Bollywood debut and the actress is dropping major hints that she is here to stay.

Check out the song here: