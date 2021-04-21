Chehre maker on Rhea Chakraborty's missing name on poster: Don't want to take undue advantage of her situation

In a recent chat, Chehre producer Anand Pandit opened up about Rhea Chakraborty's presence in the film and her absence from the posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer. The actress was in the news in 2020 post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news recently owing to her presence in the upcoming film, Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and others. While the trailer did feature Rhea in a 'blink and miss' appearance, her name was absent from the initial posters and she did not appear on those. It stirred up a lot of rumours about her being a part of the film or not post the events that took place after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Now, in a recent chat, Chehre producer Anand Pandit opened up about the same and shared that they got Rhea in the frame when she was 'comfortable.'

In a chat with IndianExpress.com, Anand Pandit was asked about Rhea's absence on the Chehre posters. On the same, he responded that she was a part of the cast that features 8 artists right from the start. He further said that she was signed much before everything and did her portions in a satisfactory manner. Hence, he explained that there was 'no reason' for not mentioning her name. Further, he went on to say that Rhea already suffered 'enough turmoil' and that they did not want to add more to it. Hence, she was brought in when she was comfortable.

I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. Anand Pandit on Rhea Chakraborty

Talking about it, Anand Pandit said, "I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. She’s gone through enough turmoil in her life, and we didn’t want to add more ripples. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable."

Meanwhile, Chehre's trailer did feature Rhea for a few seconds in the frame with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan. The actress had been in the news back in 2020 post Sushant's untimely demise and Chehre happens to be her first project after she got bail in the drug case. The film was supposed to release on April 9, 2021. However, owing to the COVID 19 surge, the film was postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced. Off late, Rhea has been trying to get back to her life. She even shared a couple of posts on her Instagram handle in the past few weeks.

