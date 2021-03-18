  1. Home
Chehre producer Anand Pandit breaks silence on Rhea Chakraborty: She will be an integral part of film

As the trailer of his upcoming release 'Chehre' was launched today, all speculations over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in the film was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer.
March 19, 2021
Rumy Jafry’s next directorial Chehre trailer has released today. Fans have appreciated the trailer and are now waiting for its release. But one face which was missing from the posters and teaser, and it was Rhea Chakraborty. Finally she was seen in the trailer. In the trailer, there is a small glimpse of her. Before the trailer release, the makers avoided the question of Rhea being missing from the teaser. And producer Anand Pandit had said that he will speak at the right time.

It takes a strong producer to stand by his team and producer Anand Pandit has proven that again. The industry leader who is known for being meticulous about his projects is passionate about the team that works with them. Anand Pandit finally broke his silence as he said, "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily." (With a smile)

Coming back to the trailer, it starts with Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over warning if you have committed a crime, be careful when you cross this path. Big B is playing a criminal lawyer, who conducts a mock trial with friends in a cottage up on a snow-clad hill. Emraan Hashmi, who has accidentally reaches there also gets into play. He is given the role of the criminal. But soon, lines between reality and the game blurs as skeletons start stumbling out of the closet. He wishes to leave the game but cannot as the judgement is yet to be made. The trailer is nail-biting as it has left the netizens excited to know the end. 

The film releasing theatrically on April 9 and also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

