Chehre Producer Anand Pandit on Rhea Chakraborty missing from posters: Never wanted to take undue advantage

Rumi Jafry’s upcoming directorial Chehre has been making the headlines since its inception. After all, it brings Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi together for the first time. And while the movie also stars Rhea Chakraborty in a key role, the posters of the movie grabbed the attention after the actress was missing from the promotions and the poster. However, ahead of the release of Chehre, producer Anand Pandit has opened up on Rhea’s absence and stated that they didn’t want to take undue advantage of her agony.

The producer also mentioned that they added Rhea in the trailer only after she was comfortable with it. Talking about the same with Zoom TV, Anand said, “When we released the poster, at that time, a lot of issues were happening in her personal life. So, we never wanted to take any undue advantage, showing her on the poster and making controversy about Chehre. I am against that. But when she became comfortable, at that time, we included her in our trailer. Because she has passed through a lot of agony in her personal life, we don't want to add anything to that.”

Apart from Emraan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea, Chehre also features Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. The movie, which was initially slated to release in April this year, will now be hitting the silver screens on August 27. Interestingly, the mystery thriller will be having a face off between Big B and Emraan’s for the first time on the big screen.

