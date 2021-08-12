Chehre release date out: Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi starrer is releasing sooner than you expected

Ever since Chehere was announced, this movie had become the talk of the town. Be it the star cast or the release date; this movie has been grabbing all the eyeballs. The release date of this Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer had been announced before, but that was later pushed. But now the official release date is finally here, and it is sooner than you expect. We know that fans would not be able to keep their calm after getting to know the release date. As speculated before, Chehre is all set to hit the theatres on August 27.

Yes! You heard that right. The Rumy Hafry directed movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 27. Taking to their Instagram handles, Amitabh Bachchan posted a small clip from the movie which features him. Sharing the video, he wrote, “CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you.” Emraan Hashmi, too took to his Instagram handle and shared the same video with the same caption.

Take a look:

Chehre will be the second Hindi film to hit the big screen post the second wave of pandemic after the starrer Bell Bottom, which has taken the brave move of unlocking cinemas across the country. The thriller rides on a formidable ensemble also featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav among others.

Are you excited to watch Chehre in theatres? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

