Chehre Title Track OUT: Amitabh Bachchan recites a thought provoking poem that will leave you intrigued

After creating much of a buzz, Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is all set to hit the theatres this week and the audience can’t keep calm about it. And while the trailer has garnered rave reviews from the audience, the makers have now released the title track of Chehre to add on to the audience’s excitement. To note, the title track happens to be a thought provoking poem that was being recited by Amitabh Bachchan.

The title track was shot on Amitabh Bachchan and it was a monochromatic video. The one minute and 31 seconds video featured the legendary actor boasting an intense look as he spoke about Chehre. The track highlight how faces (chehre) showcases different emotions and expressions during different phases of life. The track has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, while the lyrics have been penned by Rumi Jafry. Needless to say, Amitabh’s powerful voice will leave you spellbound. Sharing the track, the senior actor wrote, “Chehre title track : when words speak volumes.”

Take a look at Chehre’s Title track by Amitabh Bachchan:

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Interestingly, the movie made the headlines after Rhea was missing from the posters. However, producer Anand Pandit has opened up on the same and told Zoom TV, “When we released the poster, at that time, a lot of issues were happening in her personal life. So, we never wanted to take any undue advantage, showing her on the poster and making controversy about Chehre. I am against that. But when she became comfortable, at that time, we included her in our trailer. Because she has passed through a lot of agony in her personal life, we don't want to add anything to that.”

