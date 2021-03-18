Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi have a faceoff in a game; Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance

Rumi Jaffery directorial Chehre trailer is finally out. Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer film will be releasing on April 9.

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. The makers are constantly dropping new posters to increase the excitement among movie lovers. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the mystery thriller marks the first-ever collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The actors are often sharing the posters of the film and keeping their fans updated on the development of the movie. And today, finally the trailer of the film has released. Fans were waiting for a long time.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and released the trailer link. He wrote, “T 3846 - Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ?#ChehreTrailer out now.” The trailer starts with Amitabh Bachchan's voice who is warning people if you have committed any crime be careful while crossing this area. The video further shows Emraan Hashmi in the home of Amitabh Bachchan playing the game. As the game gets intensified, Emraan wants to leave it as he remembers his past. But he cannot leave as he is the accused. What happens next will be interesting to see. In the trailer, we also get to see Rhea Chakraborty as well.

Yesterday, Emraan Hashmi had shared a poster that shows Amitabh and Emraan sitting and having a serious conversation. Sharing the post, the Jannat actor wrote, “Iss duniya mein koi bhi banda aisa nahi hai jisne apni life mein koi apradh nahi kiya ho.” The poster has left netizens super impressed as they flooded the comments section.

Take a look here:

The film will be releasing on April 9, 2021. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. Amitabh will be seen in the role of a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi will portray a businessman in the same. Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga is also releasing on March 19.

Also Read: Chehre: Emraan Hashmi steals the show with his intriguing look as the makers drop solo poster

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×