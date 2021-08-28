Chehre Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens are reacting to Emraan Hashmi & Amitabh Bachchan’s thriller

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are sharing screen space together for the very first time in the recently released ‘Chehre’. Chehre marks the second major Hindi feature film to be released theatrically after ’s Bell Bottom. Netizens have reacted with their views and take on the mystery thriller. In a recent chat with Zoom, Emraan Hashmi spoke about working with Amitabh Bachchan and the things he learned from the legendary superstar. Emraan mentioned that it was a surreal experience for him.

Sharing his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan said, “Having these conflicting situations with him (Amitabh Bachchan) on screen was a little surreal and scary. But he is very giving as an actor and extremely disciplined. And when you have such a giving actor, who has a large heart, I think that enhances your performance that makes you more confident in the scene.” Take a look at the tweets and see how the audience at large reacted to the mystery thriller.

#Chehre Decent thriller with Very Slow Screen Play #ChehreReview

— Jageera (@DaringBoy008) August 27, 2021

Today release #Chehre live up to thrilling spine chilling experiences for the viewers @emraanhashmi at his best @SrBachchan as always great #ChehreReview — Manish Bhagat (@ManishB82885903) August 27, 2021

Go for it guys …#ChehreReview #Chehre @SrBachchan

Go and watch the film with your friends and family pic.twitter.com/MCA1zmiLxd — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) August 27, 2021

Emraan also spoke about the things he learned from Amitabh Bachchan while being on the sets with him. He said, “What I learnt from him is sheer discipline and passion for the craft. After so many years, a man who has decades of experience but he still comes for reading to discuss his character with the other characters and the director. And who is there in -16 degrees, out in the snow, will not sit on the seat, will finish his 8-hour shift, and then go back to the hotel. I have seen that.”

Also Read| CHEHRE Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi’s film starts on a high before simmering down gradually