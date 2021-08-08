Chennai Express clocks 8 years: Deepika Padukone's latest animated video will take you on a nostalgic ride

Chennai Express was one of the biggest hits of its time. Starring and ’s superhit Jodi, this Rohit Shetty film had won millions of hearts on its release. Someone has rightly said that time flies, and indeed, it flew as this movie clocks 8 years today. On this occasion, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared an animated video that would surely take you all on a nostalgic ride as it will remind you of the movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone posted an animated video in which we could see a man driving a jeep and a woman sitting beside him with the title track of Chennai Express playing in the background and a train passing by. This would remind you of the scene from the movie where Shah Rukh Khan drives the jeep and Deepika sits beside him. Later, a van passes by with a picture of both the stars from the movie on it. After that, a truck passes by with 8 years of Chennai Express written on it. The video ends with the very famous dialogue of Deepika, “kaha se khareedi aisi bakwaas dictionary?”.

Check it out:

Well, fans are soon going to witness the magic of this superhit jodi in the much-awaited and talked about film Pathan. Pathan stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The shooting of this film is almost over. It was revealed that even would be making a brief cameo in this film.

What do you think of this animated video shared by Deepika Padukone? Did it take you on a nostalgic ride?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone makes a quick trip to Bengaluru as she returns to Mumbai in a few hours