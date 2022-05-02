Chennai Express to Heropanti 2: List of 5 movies which released on Eid

Bollywood actors and filmmakers often look for festival releases for their films to pull the audience to the theatres. Many of them manage to get their slots in Holi, Diwali, Christmas, etc. Speaking of which, Eid is also considered to be one of the best times of the year to hit the big screen to receive an overwhelming response by attracting crowds in larger numbers.

And, when we talk about Eid, the very first actor that crosses our minds is none other than Salman Khan. He is a synonym for Eid release and with movies such as Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and Bharat, it is safe to say that ‘Bhai’ has delivered numerous blockbusters during this time of the year. However, there are several other actors and filmmakers including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar, who have tried their luck by releasing their movies during Eid.

This year, Salman did not release his film for Eid-al-Fitr but Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 hit the screens to entertain the audience. As Khan did not release his movie this time, let us look at a list of five movies that have been released on Eid in the past, which do not involve Salman Khan.

Here is the list:

1. Chennai Express

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, this movie was released in 2013. This action-comedy is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, and Karim Morani. Chennai Express’ story revolves around Rahul (played by Khan) who embarks on a journey to immerse the ashes of his great grandfather and takes the wrong train. He meets Meenamma (essayed by Padukone), the daughter of a don, only for a life-changing experience. The movie was a blockbuster and was part of the Rs 100 crore club.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This horror-comedy was released in 2007 and features a wonderful cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Shiney Ahuja in key roles. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The movie is about an NRI couple who goes on to live at their spooky ancestral home. Soon after experiencing unfathomable circumstances in the house, they called a psychiatrist to solve their problem. This iconic movie earned around Rs 49 crores at the Box-office.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Featuring a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, this multi-starrer family drama is directed by Karan Johar and was released in 2001 during Eid. The story is about a family and how they reunite after years of suffering. The movie is produced by Yash Johar under Dharma Productions. It was a blockbuster movie and earned approximately Rs 55 crores at that time.

4. Heropanti 2

Director Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 was this year’s Eid release. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This action film is the story of a man who is sent to Russia by the Indian Goverment to kill the Russian troops at night. The movie has earned around Rs 17.25 crores till now.

5. Runway 34

Another Eid 2022 release was Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. He directed and acted in the film. Apart from him, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. The story is inspired by the true incident and revolves around Captain Vikram Khanna whose flights take a mysterious course after take-off from an international distance. The film has earned approximately Rs 7 crores till now.

