Chennai Express turns 7: Did you know Kareena Kapoor was 1st choice for Deepika Padukone's role in SRK's film?
Shah Rukh Khan is missing from the silver screen for over a year now and his fans are certainly missing his presence on the bada paarda. But this doesn’t stop his fans from cherishing his movies which have often managed to won a million of hearts. Interestingly, August 8 marks a special day for SRK fans as it marks the release anniversary of his 2013 release action comedy Chennai Express which also featured Deepika Padukone in the lead. The movie marked SRK’s second collaboration with Deepika and people were in awe of their chemistry.
Today, Chennai Express has completed seven years of release. And while the fans continue to cherish SRK-Deepika’s chemistry, did you know the Bajirao Mastani actress wasn’t the first choice for the role of Meenamma in Rohit Shetty directorial? Yes! You read it right. According to media reports, Rohit was keen to rope in Kareena Kapoor Khan for the lead role Chennai Express. While Rohit did approach Bebo for the same, the Jab We Met actress as she was busy working on Aamir Khan’s Talaash.
“Rohit really wanted me in Chennai Express but I was busy doing Talaash. So, I am fine with that,” Kareena was quoted saying. Well, we are glad Deepika gave a nod to the movie as she absolutely nailed the character.
As of now, Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Interestingly, the movie will also be co-produced by the Padmaavat actress. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be collaborating with Prabhas for a yet to be titled project.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
I really love this movie,,,specially deepika s acting
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Hope to see srk $ dp in pathan very soon
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
hope to see srk $ dp in pathan