Chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand confirms his biopic; Wants Aamir Khan to essay him on the big screen

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed a trend of making sports biopic. From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Saand Ki Aankh, we have witnessed inspiring stories of several sportspersons from different fields on the big screen. And now, another biopic is set to join the list. We are talking about the biopic on Viswanathan Anand. The Chess grandmaster has recently confirmed that his biopic is on the cards and that it will give a glimpse of his personal life.

Talking about the biopic, Anand stated, “I have agreed to the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to Corona, the work has come to a standstill. Hopefully, everything will start very soon. I can’t say much about the biopic now. I don’t know when or how the shooting will start. Wait for a few days everything we will get to know about this biopic”. When quizzed about which actor he would like to see to essay Viswanathan Anand, he named Aamir Khan stating that the two had a lot in common.

“I can’t say who will play my role in the movie. But I can say my choice. Maybe it would be nice if Aamir Khan play Viswanathan Anand on screen. I think Aamir Khan has a lot in common with me,” he added. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, it will be interesting to see Aamir playing the role of the chess grandmaster on the big screen. As of now, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist is gearing up for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

