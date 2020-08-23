Chetan Bhagat claims Sushant Singh Rajput was upset he didn’t receive credit for Chhichhore

While the CBI continue their investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Chetan Bhagat recently shared that the late actor was upset he didn’t receive credit for Chhichore.

Famed author Chetan Bhagat who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che went vocal during an interview with Times Now. Chetan made some shocking revelations during the interview. Earlier he was questioned about how film critics who reviewed the late actor’s films inappropriately affected Sushant. He was also quizzed about any particular memory he has of the late actor. Most recently the famed author claimed that Sushant was upset that he didn’t get credit for his last film Chhichhore.

Talking about it to Times Now, Chetan shared that even though Chhichhore was hit, the late actor wasn’t given credit for it. According to Chetan, the actor spoke to Abhishek Kapoor that he couldn’t do anything about it. The author also added that it used to bother Sushant. Chetan also revealed that blind items in the media also made Sushant upset. Apart from the celebs, family and friends of the actor who feel that he didn’t commit suicide, Chetan also feels the same.

He stated that something is amiss in the case. In an interview earlier he stated that Sushant was quiet and gullible and didn’t understand the politics that’s been taking place in the industry. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. A few days ago the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of Sushant’s death case to the CBI, and stated that the Mumbai Police needed to hand over all the evidence collected so far to the team.

Credits :Times Now

