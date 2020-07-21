Chetan Bhagat reacts to Anupama Chopra's post; Says Vidhu Vinod Chopra publicly bullied me

The author has stated in his tweet how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film will be releasing this week on an OTT platform, and he will be keeping an eye on the film critics who want to write bad things about the film.

(Trigger Warning)

The well-known author Chetan Bhagat has responded back to Anupama Chopra's post on Twitter. Chetan Bhagat had previously tweeted saying, "Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act over smart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching." The well-known film critic replied to the author's post on Twitter by stating, "Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!"

The war of words between Chetan Bhagat and Anupama Chopra continued as the author responded back by saying, "Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?" Chetan Bhagat has responded to Anupama Chopra's post in strong words about how her husband, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had bullied him and also had tried to deny him the credit for the story on which the filmmaker's film was reportedly based on.

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

The author has stated in his tweet how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film will be releasing this week on an OTT platform, and he will be keeping an eye on the film critics who want to write bad things about the film.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

