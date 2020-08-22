Chetan Bhagat says falsely calling Sushant Singh Rajput a skirt chaser & molester is simply ridiculous

Author Chetan Bhagat did not mince words when he stated that wrongly calling the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a molester and a skirt chaser is simply ridiculous.

The well-known author Chetan Bhagat spoke to Times Now for an interview. The author was quizzed about how the film critics reviewing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's films inappropriately affected the late actor. Chetan Bhagat goes on to say that these journalists have a WhatsApp group wherein they state various things about how a film even if it is doing well, it is not because of Sushant, and how they discuss what ratings to give a film beforehand in the that particular WhatsApp group.

Chetan Bhagat also states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput got affected by these things, and how he spoke to the director Abhishek Kapoor about it. Another point that the author states is that Sushant Singh Rajput could not do much about the film critics trying to drag him down without objectively viewing his film. The author also spoke about blind items on the late actor were simply false. Chetan Bhagat did not mince words when he stated that wrongly calling the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a molester and a skirt chaser is simply ridiculous.

He further goes on to add that someone who is completing out of their minds will say such false things about the late star. The author further goes on to add that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a good looking, handsome and a fit boy, why would he molest any girl.

