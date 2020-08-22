Chetan Bhagat says he spoke about fitness with Sushant Singh Rajput at Kai Po Che’s success party

During his interview, the author was quizzed about any particular memory that he has of the late star. Chetan Bhagat goes on to say that he spoke to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput about fitness.

According to the author, Sushant told him to follow the same workout regime that he follows. Chetan Bhagat also mentions jokingly that if only it was possible to do the same workout as the actor. The author also states that he and Sushant had given engineering entrance exams which proved to be a common element between the two. Chetan further adds that during the party, he and the late actor both felt that they are different from the Bollywood folks. The author also mentions how the duo spoke about fitness and Sushant also recommended doing weights and other training for the author.

Chetan Bhagat does not fail to mention that he misses the late actor and also his warm smile. While talking about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the interview, the author, Chetan Bhagat also says that it felt ridiculous to make false accusations about the late star. He further says that falsely calling the late actor a skirt-chaser and a molester is simply ridiculous.

