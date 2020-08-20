Chetan Bhagat states Kangana Ranaut is way bolder than him: Everyone in Bollywood is not bad

During the interview, the author revealed that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is way bolder than what he is. Chetan Bhagat was quizzed about naming the Bollywood biggies, like how the actress had done previously.

Well Known author Chetan Bhagat spoke to Times Now for an interview. During the interview, the author revealed that the Bollywood actress is way bolder than what he is. Chetan Bhagat was quizzed about naming the Bollywood biggies like the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has done. To this, the author said that not everyone in Bollywood is bad, and hence can't name people without a reason. Chetan Bhagat further goes on to mention how director Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che has been good to him.

The author also names Ekta Kapoor who backed the film Half Girlfriend, which was based on the author's novel. Chetan Bhagat also states that has been good with him. The producer director had previously backed the film called 2 States which was again based on Chetan's book. This film was also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. During the interview with Times Now, says that when there are people who have been good to him, he cannot call out people for no reason. The author Chetan Bhagat also states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been excellent to him.

The author was quizzed that many from the Bollywood industry revealed about the wrongdoings, and mentioned actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress has been very vocal and supportive in the fight for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was among the millions of fans and followers of the late actor who were seeking a CBI probe into the late actor's case.

