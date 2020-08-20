  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chetan Bhagat states Kangana Ranaut is way bolder than him: Everyone in Bollywood is not bad

During the interview, the author revealed that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is way bolder than what he is. Chetan Bhagat was quizzed about naming the Bollywood biggies, like how the actress had done previously.
23143 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,Chetan BhagatChetan Bhagat states Kangana Ranaut is way bolder than him: Everyone in Bollywood is not bad

Well Known author Chetan Bhagat spoke to Times Now for an interview. During the interview, the author revealed that the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is way bolder than what he is. Chetan Bhagat was quizzed about naming the Bollywood biggies like the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has done. To this, the author said that not everyone in Bollywood is bad, and hence can't name people without a reason. Chetan Bhagat further goes on to mention how director Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che has been good to him.

The author also names Ekta Kapoor who backed the film Half Girlfriend, which was based on the author's novel. Chetan Bhagat also states that Karan Johar has been good with him. The producer director had previously backed the film called 2 States which was again based on Chetan's book. This film was also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. During the interview with Times Now, says that when there are people who have been good to him, he cannot call out people for no reason. The author Chetan Bhagat also states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been excellent to him.

The author was quizzed that many from the Bollywood industry revealed about the wrongdoings, and mentioned actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress has been very vocal and supportive in the fight for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was among the millions of fans and followers of the late actor who were seeking a CBI probe into the late actor's case.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan: He is a friend, but Turkey visit shows double standards)

Credits :times now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement