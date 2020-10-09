Chetan Bhagat takes a jibe at those questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS report; Asks them to show proof

The AIIMS report of Sushant Singh Rajput has been mired in controversies in the past few days. Here's what Chetan Bhagat has to say about the same.

One of the most discussed topics in the past few days is the AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The medical board has reportedly ruled out any murder angle and stated that the late actor died by suicide. However, his family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has refused to accept the conclusive findings. According to reports, he has requested for a new panel to be set up while calling the older one faulty. Not only Singh but many others have raised doubts about it.

Now, Chetan Bhagat has slammed those who have questioned the AIIMS findings on Sushant. In a recent interview, he starts by saying how people are claiming that the medical board is corrupt. Bhagat then says that it happens to be one of the hardest places to get admission or jobs. Citing an example, he states that it’s almost like someone is calling IIT Delhi corrupt. While talking about the claims, he quotes, “Show me some proof.”

Bhagat then takes a sarcastic jibe at the ones who have asked for the re-evaluation of the report. He states they are saying so because they did not like what is being said. Meanwhile, Vikas Singh earlier wrote to the CBI while asking for another forensic panel. He further added that they have got no response from Dr. Sudhir Gupta despite asking for a copy of the forensic report. For the unversed, Gupta is the head of the six-member panel of members who re-examined Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death and submitted it to the CBI.

