Chetan Chauhan no more: Anil Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & others mourn the cricketer's demise

Former Indian opened Chetan Chauhan has left for his heavenly abode at the age of 73. Numerous celebs have mourned his demise on social media.

Chetan Chauhan, former India Test opener who had his name etched in the hearts of many cricketers and fans for his batting sadly breathed his last breath today, At the age of 73, the famed former cricketer passed away after he was tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Even though he was admitted in the hospital, his condition became even worse after he suffered multiple organ failures. The former Indian batsman was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on Friday after he suffered multiple organ failure.

Chetan was immediately put on ventilator support but sadly he succumbed to his illness after around 36 hours on Sunday. The news was announced by his brother Pushpendra Chauhan. Chetan played 7 ODIs, 40 Test matches for India, and scored 153 runs and 2084 runs. The former batsman is remembered for his opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar in 1970s and 1980s. Deeply saddened by the loss of the cricketer, Bollywood celebrities and famed cricketers have taken to their respective social media accounts sharing their condolences.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Chetan Chauhan. I’ll always remember watching him play live. My heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family.” Famed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Virender Sehwag tweeted, “My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!” Added to that Virat Kohli shared, “Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Apart from that, Anil Kumble shared, “Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family.” Added to that Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!”

Here is Anil Kumble and other celeb's condolences:

