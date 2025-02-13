Chhaava: 5 Vicky Kaushal movies to watch on OTT before his upcoming period-drama alongside Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal is all set to enthrall fans in his upcoming period drama Chhaava, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. While fans are already excited to witness the actor’s compelling portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj starting tomorrow, i.e., February 14, 2025, here’s a hand-picked list of some of Kaushal’s films that showcase his acting prowess.

1. Sam Bahadur

The 2023 release Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s most celebrated military leaders. Vicky Kaushal’s body language and charisma, true to the character, were widely appreciated. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is available to watch on Zee5.

2. Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is a biographical drama based on the life of Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in 1940. Shoojit Sircar’s directorial is both moving and inspiring. It is available to watch on Prime Video and MX Player.

3. Manmarziyaan

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan is a fresh and beautiful take on love, romance, and relationships that deserves all your attention. Kaushal’s performance as Vicky Sandhu was appreciated for adding nuance and depth to a love story that captures the complexity of modern relationships. It can be streamed on Zee5 and with a premium subscription to Prime Video.

4. Masaan

The widely acclaimed film by Neeraj Ghaywan featured Kaushal in the role of Deepak Kumar, a young man from a lower-caste family who falls in love with a girl. His raw and honest portrayal of struggles and aspirations made the film a compelling watch. It can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and YouTube.

5. Uri: The Surgical Strike

The National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike is a must-watch. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this military action film also features Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. It is inspired by the true events of the 2016 Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army.

Kaushal’s role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a brave and determined Indian Army officer who leads the surgical strike, makes it a worthwhile watch. The film can be streamed on Zee5.

Which of these is your favorite?