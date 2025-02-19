Chhaava: Alia Bhatt ‘cannot get over’ Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal’s performance in film: ‘What are you?’

Chhaava is currently running in cinemas. The film has received a lot of love, and so has Vicky Kaushal’s acting as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Alia Bhatt, who is working with Vicky in the upcoming movie Love & War, was in complete awe of her co-star. She said that she couldn’t get over his performance in the period drama and even exclaimed, ‘What are you?’

Today, February 19, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and dropped a special post for Vicky Kaushal. Sharing a still of the actor from his recently released film Chhaava, Alia said, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you????? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal09.”

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s story for Chhaava:

Earlier, many other Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, and more shared their reviews of Chhaava. Karan stated, “#chaava!!! Badhai ho on the BLOCKBUSTER success of a solid film with an unstoppable and emotionally visceral and relentless last act!! ©vickykaushal09 is brilliant and is the SOUL and heartbeat of every frame and Akshaye Khanna is exemplary!!”

Vicky Kaushal’s wife, Katrina Kaif, showered him with immense praise, saying, “You truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…”

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, the cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have been shooting for Love & War over the past few months. It will be their second collaboration after the spy thriller Raazi. Alia and Vicky’s chemistry was loved by the fans, and they cannot wait to see them again on the big screen.

They are also joined by Ranbir Kapoor in the magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.