Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reviews husband Vicky Kaushal's film and calls him ‘chameleon’; wishes to rewatch it already

The highly anticipated movie Chhaava has finally hit the theaters. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, it is a period drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life. Katrina Kaif recently graced the special screening and has now shared her heartfelt review. She called her husband a ‘chameleon’ and expressed her wish to rewatch the film already.

Today, February 14, 2025, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a poster of the movie Chhaava featuring her husband Vicky Kaushal in a powerful avatar. In the caption, she wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Commending director Laxman Utekar, the actress stated, “@laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.”

Expressing her pride in Vicky, Katrina continued, “I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…” She also left some white heart emojis.

Showering praise on producer Dinesh Vijan, Katrina added, “#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and carve a new trail of brilliance.”

She concluded, “The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team. #Chhaava.”

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal sent love to the team of Chhaava on his Instagram Stories. He shared, “Words aren't enough to describe how I feel about this film.. it roars and it soars (fire emojis). Please go and watch #CHHAAVA.”

Sunny’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari exclaimed, “@vickykaushal09 In & As #Chhava!!!!! You are a powerhouse!!! @laxman.utekar sir, @rashmika_mandanna, #Dinesh Vijan @maddockfilms @sharadakarki @pvijan @shraddha_thorat__ Big big congratulations to the whole team of #Chhava for bringing A Legend to Life.”

Chhaava is now running in cinemas.