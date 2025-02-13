Chhaava: Meet actors alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna who play significant roles in period drama; Diana Penty to Ashutosh Rana

Chhaava, one of the most awaited movies of 2025, is just a day away from release. Earlier, the official character posters of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna were shared by the makers. Now, the looks of other actors playing significant roles in the period drama have been dropped. These include Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and more.

Today, February 13, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Chhaava shared the following posters on Instagram:

1. Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana is set to play the role of Sarlashkar Hambirrao Mohite in the movie. In the poster, he was seen dressed in protective gear, holding a sword and a shield. He had an intense look in his eyes.

The caption stated, “Jo chattan bankar Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ke saath khade rahe, woh Sarlashkar Hambirrao Mohite (The one who stood like a rock with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was Sarlashkar Hambirrao Mohite).”

2. Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta will portray Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale. The poster showed her dressed in a traditional purple outfit, exuding a powerful aura. The caption said, “Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale: A true embodiment of power and poise.”

3. Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the role of Chandogamatya Kavi Kalash. In the poster, he was in the battlefield sporting a fierce expression. The caption revealed, “A poet with the heart of a warrior and an unshakable ally to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—Kavi Kalash.”

4. Diana Penty

Diana Penty is essaying the part of Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa in the film. The poster showed her in a beautiful avatar yet with an intensity in her eyes. The caption read, “Grace, intellect, and quiet rebellion—meet Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa.”

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the titular role. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna plays the ruthless Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. Chhaava is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025.