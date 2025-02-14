Chhaava OTT release: Where is Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film expected to stream after theatrical run? Find out

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava has finally been released in the theaters. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic drama is receiving glowing reviews from moviegoers. Meanwhile, the reports have already started to surface suggesting the film’s OTT platform on which it is expected to release.

According to a report published in OTTplay, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava will be released on the streaming platform, Netflix after its theatrical run. Usually, the moviemakers make a special mention of their digital partners on promotional assets, but Chhaava team kept it yet under wraps.

Meanwhile, previously we’ve seen a film getting a digital release after 45–60 days, but the makers of the historical epic are yet to share the updates.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Kaushal revealed that Chhaava was the most physically demanding role of his career. He divulged that he achieved 25 kg of muscle in seven months, which was an extremely challenging process for him.

He revealed that director Laxman Utekar was adamant that filming would not begin until Vicky had completely transformed for the role, which included not only building the required physique but also mastering horse riding, sword fighting, and combat training.

Vicky claimed that the director was clear about maintaining authenticity, which meant no reliance on VFX for these aspects. In addition to this, the actor also had to grow his hair and beard while working on the physical transformation before starting the movie shoot.

The Sam Bahadur actor also underlined the large scale of production, pointing out that when the audiences see 2,000 people in a scene, they are actually present on set. He revealed that the film featured 2,000 junior artists and 500 of the country’s top stunt performers, all contributing to the raw and intense cinematic experience.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava led by Vicky Kaushal features him in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb.

In addition to this, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta among others are also playing a pivotal role in the film. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is running in the theaters from today i.e. February 14, 2025, onwards.