Chhaava: PM Narendra Modi says ‘dhoom machi hui hai’ as he gives special mention to Vicky Kaushal starrer; actor REACTS
PM Narendra Modi applauded Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, highlighting its growing popularity. The actor shared his excitement and gratitude for the recognition.
Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, continues to captivate audiences globally. The film recently received a special nod from PM Narendra Modi, who acknowledged its growing popularity. Vicky expressed his joy and gratitude for the recognition, feeling truly honored by the praise.
While addressing the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi praised Chhaava for its impact. He highlighted the significant role of Maharashtra and Mumbai in elevating both Marathi and Hindi cinema, acknowledging the film’s growing popularity. He added, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (And these days, Chhaava is making waves).
PM Modi also emphasized the historical importance of Chhaava, crediting Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel for introducing audiences to the bravery and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
The team behind Chhaava expressed immense joy and gratitude after receiving recognition from PM Narendra Modi. Sharing a video of his praise, the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films called it a 'historic honour'.
The production house conveyed their pride, acknowledging the Prime Minister's appreciation of Chhaava and his recognition of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and legacy. They thanked everyone involved, including Dinesh Vijan, director Laxman Utekar, and lead actor Vicky Kaushal, for contributing to this special achievement.
Vicky also reacted to the praise and wrote, “Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #chhaava.”
Chhaava brings Vicky Kaushal to the forefront as the fierce Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in a powerful adaptation of Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel Chhava. The film features a stellar cast, with Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as the relentless Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana portraying Hambirrao Mohite.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, this historical epic has already achieved tax-free status in both Goa and Madhya Pradesh.
POLL RESULT: Fans are eagerly awaiting THIS Vicky Kaushal movie after Chhaava's release and it will shock you; can you guess?