Chhaava Screening: Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif’s hand as they make stylish entry; fans call them 'favorite couple' of B-town:WATCH

In just one day, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans will be able to see their highly anticipated historical drama, Chhaava on the big screens. Ahead of the film’s release on February 14, 2025, the makers hosted a special star-studded screening. The first one to arrive and show her support to the main leads was B-town diva, Katrina Kaif. She stepped in with her husband who held her hand tightly. Sunny Kaushal and family also stepped in style for the big night. Check it out!

It's been months that Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been going all out with the promotion of their upcoming movie, Chhaava. Finally, the day has arrived when the audience will be able to see the hard work both of them have put into playing the historical characters in Laxman Utekar’s movie. At the special premiers of the movie hosted on February 13, 2025, Katrina Kaif was among the first ones to arrive.

In the viral clip, the Tiger 3 actress looked ravishing in a saree as she arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, the man of the hour, Vicky Kaushal. For the special night, Kaif went with a stunning light-weight gray saree which accentuated her fit body. She added a pair of earrings, a couple of bangles, and a huge diamond ring to complete her OOTN.

Katrina Kaif arrives hand-in-hand with Vicky Kaushal at Chhaava screening:

For the screening of his movie, Vicky left no stone unturned. He arrived looking dapper in a black bandhgala paired with matching pants and shiny shoes. Soon after the couple was spotted together at the event, their fans couldn’t stop gushing over them.

While some called them the ‘favorite couple’ of B-town, others gave them the title of power couple. A user also commented on the video, “India's most gorgeous and most beautiful actress in the history of Indian cinema, a beauty with brains, her height, figure, legs and face, posture.”

Internet showers love on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Coming back to Chhaava, the historical action film is based on the life of the Maratha King, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While Vicky plays the role of the warrior, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Apart from them, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and others will also be seen in the movie.