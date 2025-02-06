Chhaava song Aaya Re Toofan OUT: Vicky Kaushal showcases Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s ‘epic glory’ in AR Rahman’s energetic track

The countdown to the release of the highly anticipated Chhaava has begun. The trailer and the first song of the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer have created a lot of buzz among the audience. Now, a new song called Aaya Re Toofan has been released. In AR Rahman’s energetic track, Vicky showcases Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s ‘epic glory.’

Today, February 6, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Chhaava unveiled a new song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. Titled Aaya Re Toofan, it has been composed by AR Rahman. The high-energy track has been sung by AR Rahman and Vaishali Samant. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

The music video opens with the text “Experience the epic glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.” It showcases Vicky Kaushal in a powerful avatar as he fights enemies to protect his people. The song also features Rashmika Mandanna’s Maharani Yesubai looking proud of her husband as he takes the throne.

Watch the full song here!

Netizens were extremely impressed with the song and showered it with praise in the comments section. One person said, “Each frame gives goosebumps... this is truly powerful and intense acting. Every single frame is telling its own story, absolutely mesmerizing.” Another user wrote, “Music filled with energy, goosebumps and specially MARATHA GLORY which genuinely depicts in vicky kaushal eyes.”

Advertisement

Conveying their love for AR Rahman, one netizen stated, “What a track man ARR... true genius and that transition for the female vocal portions and those dynamics.. Serious stuff this song.” A comment read, “Absolute blockbuster!! Vaishaliji's voice adds a touch of freshness to the track.. overall it's epic..” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Chhaava stars Akshaye Khanna as the ruthless Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar will also be seen in pivotal roles. The historical drama is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. Chhaava is set to arrive in cinemas on February 14, 2025.