Chhaava Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal roars like a ‘fearless tiger’ in epic battle against hauntingly brilliant Akshaye Khanna aka Aurangzeb; Rashmika Mandanna shines

Finally, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava’s trailer is here! One of the highly-awaited films of the year has been raising fans’ anticipation with its promising posters already. Now, the trailer of the period-drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has left internet

On January 22, the makers of Chhaava dropped its trailer across all social media platforms. Just a few minutes back, a special trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. Clocking at 3:08 mins, the trailer begins with the intent of conflict as we see the Mughal kingdom's desire to capture Maratha kingdom. It is then Vicky's character proclaims, "sher nahin raha lekin Chhaava abhi bhi jungle mein ghoom raha hai" shows Vicky Kaushal's Sambhaji Maharaj fighting against Akshaye Khanna's Aurangzeb.


Soon after the trailer was released, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement for the film.

The teaser of Chhaava was released last year in August. It had already showcased Kaushal roaring like a tiger guaranteeing goosebumps.

It is directed by Laxman Utekar, known for helming Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film marks first ever collaboration between Vicky and Rashmika. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films poised to release on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14, 2025.

Credits: Maddock Films YouTube
