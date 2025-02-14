Chhaava Twitter Review: Are Netizens liking Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama? Check these 10 tweets

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited historical drama Chhaava has finally hit theaters, and cinephiles are sharing their first reactions on Twitter. The film, which delves into a significant chapter of history, has sparked discussions among audiences, with many praising the performances and storytelling.

As the initial reviews continue to pour in, fans are eager to see how the film fares at the box office. With a grand cinematic appeal and a stellar cast, Chhaava has generated immense buzz, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

10 tweets to read before watching Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava:

One person wrote, "A short review for Chhaava THE movie is based on life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal.. Overall, it's a gripping tale not to leave seat historical extravaganza that needs to be witnessed on the big screen only! Ab stars to aap hi denge..."

Another one wrote, "#Chhaava Review, FIRST HALF Engaging & Terrific, #VickyKaushal looks intense #RashmikaMandanna, #AkshayeKhanna are performing well too @ranaashutosh10 @divyadutta25 & @vineetkumar_s #ARRahman's BGM, Fight Scenes, Visuals, #ChhaavaReview #Bollywood."

One person wrote, "#ChhaavaReview - A Powerful Tale of Courage and Sacrifice #Chhaava is a cinematic masterpiece, blending grandeur, emotion, and inspiration. Director #LaxmanUtekar brilliantly brings to life the heroic saga of #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj with stunning visuals and compelling storytelling. His skillful direction ensures that #Chhaava transcends being just a film—it's a heartfelt tribute to Maratha pride and valor."

"Vicky Kaushal delivers an electrifying performance as #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj, capturing the essence of strength, defiance, and vulnerability with incredible conviction. His powerful monologues, gripping battle scenes, and emotional moments make this one of his finest performances to date."

Another movie lover wrote, "#Chhaava Review: THRILLS knocks it out of the ballpark once more.This poignant and uplifting narrative of Maratha king #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj will leave everyone with moisture in their eyes and pride in their soul. A visual delight everyone."

"#Chhaava #ChhaavaReview #ChhaavaDiwas at chhaava's interval so far so good, thodi bahot story stretched lag rahi hai but hope krraha hu next half full action packed hoga. highlight of the show is vicky kaushal for sure", wrote another praising the epic drama.

Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna, Divya Khosla, and Diana Penty in lead roles.