Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna ‘never interacted with each other’ during filming for THIS reason

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated historical action film, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, where he plays the iconic role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna portrays the ruthless Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Speaking about their intense performances, Vicky revealed that he never interacted with Akshaye during filming. Both actors were so deeply immersed in their respective characters that they chose to avoid any personal interaction.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal shared his experience working with Akshaye, highlighting how the film showcases Aurangzeb's nine-year quest to track down Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While there are moments between the two characters, the narrative largely focuses on their relentless pursuit of one another, building suspense for their eventual face-off.

The actor also noted how Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Aurangzeb, with its subtle sliminess and cunning, beautifully contrasts with the powerful presence of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Laxman Utekar revealed that Vicky and Akshaye never met in person before filming their intense face-off. The day they were set to shoot the scene together was the first time they interacted, and it was purely as their respective characters. Vicky further explained that they didn’t engage personally before or during the shoot.

They exchanged no greetings or pleasantries. Instead, they went straight into their roles, Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye as Aurangzeb, without any communication as themselves, creating an authentic dynamic for the scene.

Advertisement

Vicky explained that given the intensity of their scenes, there was no room for casual interactions before shooting. He mentioned that they couldn’t just sit together, sip tea, and then jump into their roles. The interaction didn’t happen naturally either, but he hopes to chat with Akshaye after the movie's release. He added, "During the shoot, we never interacted with each other."

The director added, “Both of them were so immersed in their characters, they didn’t even want to see each other’s faces.”

Laxman also praised Akshaye’s portrayal of Aurangzeb, calling it nothing short of extraordinary. He shared that Akshaye's performance would leave audiences feeling intimidated, adding that despite speaking very little, he conveys so much through his eyes.

When asked how Laxman convinced the actor for Chhaava, who is selective about his roles, to be part of the project, the director revealed it was as simple as a visit to the actor’s Alibaug house. The director described him as a genuinely kind person who, despite his limited film choices, always gives his best to every role he takes on.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, alongside Vicky and Akshaye, Rashmika Mandanna steps into the role of Maharani Yesubai, adding another layer of depth to the film’s dynamic cast. Chhaava is set to release on February 14.