Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer historical drama’s trailer to be out on THIS date
The wait is over as Vicky Kaushal has finally revealed the trailer date release of his upcoming historical drama Chhaava. Check it out here!
The release date for the trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's highly awaited film Chhaava has been revealed. The trailer will drop on January 22, 2025. Along with the announcement, a new poster featuring Vicky in a regal appearance was shared, sparking immense excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating the trailer.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared the poster and wrote, “On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life."
Post continued, "#ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025." In the poster, Vicky is seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna is also part of the film."
See the post here:
The makers of Chhaava have already unveiled the teaser, which begins with Vicky Kaushal’s powerful introduction as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The actor’s fierce action and royal appearance in the short clip have captivated audiences. Prior to the teaser release, Vicky also shared a gripping poster showing him engaged in battle with numerous soldiers.
Vicky’s portrayal of the Maratha emperor exudes both nobility and authenticity. Vicky’s performance in Chhaava is set to carve its own distinct path. The movie has already created a buzz, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles.
Chhaava is a historical drama that revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
In the film, Vicky Kaushal is set to portray the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in the film
