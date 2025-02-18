Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s epic period-drama to be tax-free in Maharashtra? Find out

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava has been making waves with significant box-office figures. The performances of all actors are receiving an overwhelming response from cine-goers. Amid this, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare the film tax-free in the state.

According to a report published in Mid-Day, the association has formally appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant tax-free status to the movie Chhaava . The epic period drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and showcases his heroic journey in the fight against Aurangzeb.

The publication revealed that in the letter, the association stressed its historical ties to the Maval region, from which many Dabbawalas originate. "Our ancestors were warriors in the army of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and fought alongside him on the battlefield. For us, both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are revered figures," said Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

The association has emphasized the importance of declaring the film tax-free in the state so that more people can watch it and inspire future generations. They also praised Chhaava for its apt portrayal of the legendary historical figure’s life and sacrifices.

According to them, granting tax-free status to the film would allow more people to experience the Maratha king’s legacy and valor, ensuring that his story reaches and resonates with a wider audience.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical drama that revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the negative role of Aurangzeb. In addition, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh play key roles. The film was released on February 14, 2025.

According to Pinkvilla’s review, Chhaava is a commendable effort by Laxman Utekar to bring the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the screen with reverence and intensity. Despite its flaws in sound design, song quality, and pacing, the film is bolstered by its strong lead performances.