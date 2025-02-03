Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama certified by CBFC; rating & runtime revealed

The release of the highly anticipated Chhaava is getting closer. The period drama features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The trailer and the first song have created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Ahead of the theatrical release, it has been learned that the film has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie has received a U/A certificate, and the runtime is set to be 161 minutes and 50 seconds.

According to the CBFC website, the upcoming movie Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was certified on February 1, 2025. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating, and the certified length is 161 minutes and 50 seconds, which means 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 50 seconds.

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna will be seen as the Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb.

Earlier, the official trailer of Chhaava gave a peek into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s story. It was just a tease of the promising performances in store for the audience. The first song, titled Jaane Tu, has also been unveiled by the makers. The romantic track has been composed by A.R. Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been promoting the movie across the country. The actress has been moving around in a wheelchair due to an injury. Vicky recently praised his co-star for her spirit despite being injured. He stated, “Gliding on that ‘throne’ of yours, you’ve radiated nothing but the true spirit of a Maharani. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for powering through and doing it all with a glorious smile.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the cast of Chhaava includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar. The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day.