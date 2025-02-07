Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal BREAKS SILENCE on deleted lezim dance sequence from upcoming film; ‘If his followers...’

Vicky Kaushal is currently immersed in promoting his upcoming period drama, Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar. The film sparked a controversy over a lezim dance sequence featuring his character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj which was later deleted. Addressing the same, Kaushal stated that it was purely an effort to promote Maharashtra's culture.

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal interacted with the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he also talked about the lezim dance sequence. He emphasized that their intention was always right and clean from the beginning. He stated that showcasing the sequence was an effort by the makers to promote Maharashtra's culture worldwide.

“Not a single day went by when we didn't start work on the film without the Shivgarjana (slogans about the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). The lezim part was just for 20–30 seconds (in the film). It was not just a (part of the) story, but it was an effort to take our culture to the globe,” he said as per Hindustan Times.

Vicky further noted that Sambhaji Maharaj was a "king of the people" and they presumed that if someone asked him to play lezim with them, he would have definitely obliged. "But if his followers feel it was a bit off... It is not important to the movie's story, so we have removed it,” he further added while speaking with the media.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he also talked about his preparation for the film based on novelist Shivaji Sawant's Marathi book Chhaava. The actor was previously played real-life characters of Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur revealed that it took him almost a year to prepare costumes and jewelry for the film. He shared that the costumes were locally procured and not rented.

For the unversed, Chhaava came under fire after a section of internet users objected to lezim dance sequence featured on Vicky’s character, Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the trailer. Following the outrage, director Laxman Utekar met MNS chief Raj Thackeray and confirmed the deletion of the scene from the film.

The upcoming period-drama film, Chhaava led by Vicky features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta among others in the key roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Film, it is poised to release on February 14, 2025.