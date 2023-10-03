Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on THIS date; details inside

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has won over the hearts of the audience ever since he stepped into the industry. His debut film Masaan was followed by a heap of several other blockbusters featuring him including Raazi and Govinda Naam Mera, which clearly showcased the impeccable acting skills possessed by the actor. While Vicky has delivered innumerable entertaining gigs in the past, in a treat for his fans, he is now gearing up for his next venture Chhaava. Recently, some interesting updates about the film, including its release date, were released. To know what the updates are, keep reading the story.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava’s release date is out now

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a sneak peek into his upcoming ventures. Much to their delight, some intriguing updates of the star’s next project, Chhaava, have now been released. The movie will have the audience witnessing a fresh pair with Rashmika Mandanna starring alongside Vicky. The film will hit the big screen on December 6, next year.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

While the update on Vicky’s upcoming project Chhaava has undoubtedly left the actor's fans eager to watch him on the big screen soon, in a treat for them, he also has more projects lined up. He will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur wherein he will essay the role of Sam Manekshaw. He is also going to feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will also star legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan. Vicky Kaushal also has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in his kitty currently.

Notably, the actor was recently seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial The Great Indian Family, which also starred actress Manushi Chhillar.

